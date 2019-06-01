Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Two people hospitalised after house fire outside Toowoomba

1st Jun 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 10am: A WESTBROOK home has sustained 90 per cent damage to its structure after a house fire overnight a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman has said. 

"We had two urban trucks attend the incident, as well as a tanker and some rurals," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the fire is being treated as "non-suspicious".

EARLIER: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Westbrook overnight.

Emergency services responded to the house fire on the Gore Highway at 12.44am on Saturday morning.

The house was fully engulfed, with two patients being treated for smoke inhalation and possible airway burns.

Both patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions.

More Stories

Show More
house fire toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    premium_icon Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    News A note was found just 200 metres from the scene of a horrific crash that killed four innocent children and their Hervey Bay mother near Kingaroy.

    Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

    premium_icon Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

    Opinion Whatever the circumstances, it’s a heartbreaking tragedy

    • 1st Jun 2019 10:04 AM
    Why your power bill is set to be slashed

    premium_icon Why your power bill is set to be slashed

    News Consumers can expect bills to drop by more than 4%

    • 1st Jun 2019 9:30 AM
    11 things to do at the Relish Food and Wine Festival

    premium_icon 11 things to do at the Relish Food and Wine Festival

    News There's plenty to tempt the taste buds this year.