A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened just after 12pm. Photo: Channel 7
News

Two people killed in horror crash

Mikayla Haupt
and Chris Clarke
17th Feb 2021 12:39 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
UPDATE: A male motorcyclist and a female passenger have died following a horrific crash at Bundaberg.

The accident, in which the bike and another vehicle collide, occurred at the intersection of Telegraph Rd and Schulte St about 12.10pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were treating numerous patients, including two people who were reported to be in a critical condition.

The male bike rider and his female passenger have died.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

EARLIER: Paramedics have been called to a "serious" vehicle and motorcycle crash in Bundaberg East.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people have been assessed, two of which are in a critical condition.

The third patient, a female with chest injuries, has been take to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened at 12.10pm.

QAS advised the community to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

