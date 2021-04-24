Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Targa Tasmania has been rocked with a double fatality at Cygnet on the event’s final day, just one day after a driver was killed on one of the event’s stages.
Targa Tasmania has been rocked with a double fatality at Cygnet on the event’s final day, just one day after a driver was killed on one of the event’s stages.
News

Two people killed in serious Targa crash

24th Apr 2021 1:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have died in a serious crash during the Cygnet stage of the Targa Tasmania rally.

The driver and co-driver died in the crash on Wattle Grove Road.

Targa Tasmania officials said police have closed the road and emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.

The crash comes a day after a driver was killed in a crash on the Lyell Highway.

Originally published as Two people killed in serious Targa crash

fatality targa tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast make-up queen beginning to build brand empire

        Premium Content Coast make-up queen beginning to build brand empire

        News Lisa Klein has been in the beauty business for more than a decade. Now, she’s got plans to expand in a big way.

        Big changes for expanding M’boro fruit & veg business

        Premium Content Big changes for expanding M’boro fruit & veg business

        News Wholesaler store expected to double business within one year.

        RSL presidents reflect on significant day, difficult year

        Premium Content RSL presidents reflect on significant day, difficult year

        News Anzac Day services return to the Fraser Coast amid tough year for veteran community...

        Anzac legend glowing with pride after loving restoration

        Premium Content Anzac legend glowing with pride after loving restoration

        News It comes after vandals targeted the sacred site.