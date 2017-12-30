Menu
Two people pulled from the water on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by

TWO people have been pulled from the water in separate incidents on the Fraser Coast.

The first suspected near-drowning happened about 3.30pm on Thursday at Scarness Beach, with a woman aged in her 50s rescued.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition,

Then about 6.30pm, a man aged in his 20s was pulled from the water at Happy Valley on Fraser Island.

Paramedics remained at the scene to assess the man.

His condition improved and he did not require transportation to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman said.
 

