Two people rescued from Elliott Heads island

Aerial view looking towards the mouth of the Elliott River, Dr May's Island and the town of Elliott Heads; Coonarr Beach in the background. November 1, 2008. Submitted by Rod Savidge.

EMERGENCY services have saved two people trapped by the incoming tide at Dr Mays Island.

The call for help came in just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Police and fire crews were called in as were State Emergency Service personnel and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A QAS spokesman said a 26-year-old and 50-year-old had become stuck on the island.

"It was getting quite cold at the time," he said.

"We were called in as a precaution."

The spokesman said the two patients were rescued by SES volunteers about 9pm.

They were assessed and did not require transport to hospital.

It's not the first time people have come unstuck at Dr Mays Island and the mouth of the Elliott River.

In September, a Bundy police officer braved treacherous conditions, swimming 50m to rescue two men, aged 72 and 29, whose boat ran aground on the island.

In October 2016, four people were rescued in separate incidents within days after they became caught in rips in the area.

A group of four tourists from Hong Kong were rescued two months earlier..

In March 2016, two backpackers were rescued after becoming stranded on the island by the incoming tide.

In January 2012, eight people were saved in a dramatic rescue after attempting to swim through the fast-moving waters at the river mouth to reach the mainland.

At low tide, it is possible to walk to the island.