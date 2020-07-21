Two people sought for questioning over Coast break-ins

One of the people police want to speak with.

POLICE have released photos of two people who may be able to assist with their investigations after two business break-ins.

The break-ins happened overnight on July 17 at River Heads and Craignish.

The first offence happened at 1.45am on Ariadne St, River Heads when the front glass door of the business was smashed.

An alarm went off and the offenders left the premises.

Then between 2.30am and 250pm on the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd at Craignish, another business was entered by smashing the glass front door.

Again the offenders left when the alarm went off.

Anyone with information as to who these people may be is urged to contact police and quote QP2001477676.