Emergency crews attend a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, north of Maryborough.

Emergency crews attend a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, north of Maryborough. Carlie Walkers

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the Bruce Hwy in Maryborough West.

Emergency crews were called about 2pm on Friday to the accident scene near Walker St, which involved two cars and one truck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed three people on-scene before transporting two to Maryborough Hospital.

The patients were in a stable condition.