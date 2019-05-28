Menu
Three Queensland police officers have been stood down from official duties. File picture
Crime

Three cops stood down over separate incidents

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th May 2019 12:41 PM
THREE Queensland Police Service officers have been stood down, including one who was allegedly caught drink-driving up the wrong side of the Gateway Motorway while off duty.

A police sergeant, 52, who was allegedly drink-driving on the motorway on Friday morning will perform non-operational duties.

He has been served a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 7 with drink-driving.

In a separate stand down, a 42-year-old Constable has been suspended from the QPS and is subject of an investigation into allegations of drink-driving in their private vehicle.

The officer has been served a notice to appear with failing to provide a specimen of breath, with the matter to be heard in Southport Magistrates Court on June 12.

In a third unrelated matter, a 50-year-old Constable from the Brisbane Region, has been stood down over allegations of unauthorised access of confidential information.

He has been served a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 29 May 2019, charged with Computer Hacking and Misuse, pursuant to s.408E Criminal Code.

queensland police

