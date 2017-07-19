Two prisoners taken to hospital after assault at M'boro jail

TWO prisoners were taken to hospital following an alleged fight at the Maryborough jail at the weekend.



Queensland Correctional Services confirmed the prisoner on prisoner assault happened on Saturday.



"Both prisoners were transported to hospital for assessment, as is common with these instances, and immediately returned to the correctional centre," a QCS spokesman said.



"Every allegation of assault in custody is taken seriously by QCS and referred to the Queensland Police Service for investigation."



There are currently 678 prisoners at Maryborough Correctional Centre.



The jail is designed to hold 500 inmates.



The incident follows an alleged drug bust at the prison on July 8.



A 44-year-old woman allegedly attempted to smuggle in a significant number of Subutex tablets, which is used to treat opioid addiction.



But a corrective services officer who was monitoring visits at the prison identified a prisoner allegedly trying to conceal the contraband.



The woman was charged with supplying dangerous drugs within a correctional centre and possessing dangerous drugs.



She will appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 8.



Last month seven new custodial officers were set to start work at the overcrowded prison.

