Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two prominent buildings in Maryborough CBD have sold.
Two prominent buildings in Maryborough CBD have sold.
Property

Two prominent M’boro CBD buildings sell to local buyers

Carlie Walker
24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO prominent buildings have sold in Maryborough's CBD, with real estate agent Tony Nioa saying it was a sign of renewed confidence in the city.

Mr Nioa, from PRD Nationwide, said the buildings 125 Bazaar St, from which the region's operates, and 129 Bazaar St - the Furniture and Carpet Court building, had been purchased by local investors.

"That is showing an absolute confidence in the Maryborough CBD," he said.

"These buyers are well aware of the current market conditions in Maryborough.

"These sales aren't out-of-town investors looking to park their money, they are locals with good local knowledge seeing absolute value in their purchases."

Mr Nioa said sales weren't just happening in the CBD, there was also movement elsewhere especially in the industrial estate.

While there had been concern for businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt there was a sense of optimism and more businesses opening in the city.

Mr Nioa said is was likely there would be a change in the CBD to businesses where personal services were offered, such as hairdressers, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.

"You can't buy that on the internet, you need to be physically there to receive the service," he said.

"That's the future of the CBD."

More Stories

Show More
fcbusiness maryborough real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day
    • 24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

        Premium Content Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

        Business There will be big deals across the region

        A message from M’boro’s resident Santa and his elf

        Premium Content A message from M’boro’s resident Santa and his elf

        Local Faces Around since 2000, the couple are local icons in the community.

        New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        Premium Content New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        News Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the upgrade was welcomed by the...

        Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Family Fun The best places to view in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounds.