Two prominent M’boro CBD buildings sell to local buyers

TWO prominent buildings have sold in Maryborough's CBD, with real estate agent Tony Nioa saying it was a sign of renewed confidence in the city.

Mr Nioa, from PRD Nationwide, said the buildings 125 Bazaar St, from which the region's operates, and 129 Bazaar St - the Furniture and Carpet Court building, had been purchased by local investors.

"That is showing an absolute confidence in the Maryborough CBD," he said.

"These buyers are well aware of the current market conditions in Maryborough.

"These sales aren't out-of-town investors looking to park their money, they are locals with good local knowledge seeing absolute value in their purchases."

Mr Nioa said sales weren't just happening in the CBD, there was also movement elsewhere especially in the industrial estate.

While there had been concern for businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt there was a sense of optimism and more businesses opening in the city.

Mr Nioa said is was likely there would be a change in the CBD to businesses where personal services were offered, such as hairdressers, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.

"You can't buy that on the internet, you need to be physically there to receive the service," he said.

"That's the future of the CBD."