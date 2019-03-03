Two roll overs in six hours on Fraser Coast

Two cars have rolled in separate traffic incidents within six hours of each other on the Fraser Coast this morning.

Emergency services were called to a single-car crash in Booral about 3am today.

No one was injured in the roll over on Bingham Rd and Booral Rd however there was fuel leakage.

Paramedics have taken two people to hospital after the ute they were travelling in spun out on a Sunshine Acres roundabout and landed on its roof down an embankment about 8.20am today.

A man and woman were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in stable conditions from the scene at Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Booral Rd.