Two sheds engulfed by flames near Howard

Carlie Walker
by

TWO sheds were engulfed by flames on a property near Howard on Wednesday.

The fire started about 3.20pm in Island Close at Pacific Haven.

Five urban and five rural crews attended the scene and found two sheds on fire at the property.

The shed fire was under control about 4.30pm, but flames spread to nearby vegetation.

A tree had to be cut down to control the spread of the blaze.

Crews ensured the scene was safe and left the property about 8pm.

Firefighters attended the property on Thursday morning to check the scene.

