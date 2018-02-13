WATCH: Emergency crews re-open roads after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE (11.50AM): EMERGENCY services have reopened the intersection of Pialba Burrum Heads Rd and Karrasch Rd after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews spent about an hour-and-a-half clearing debris which included nails, oil and grease.

The road was reopened just before 11am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person was treated for a laceration to their arm and another for shoulder injuries at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Both were described as being in a stable condition.

EARLIER (10:09AM): TWO people were taken to hospital after a two car crash on the Fraser Coast.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash in Craignish on Tuesday morning. Blake Antrobus

The crash happened at the Pialba Burrum Heads Rd and Karrasch Rd intersection at Craignish.

Craignish Fire Station's Lieutenant Shane Allwood said it's believed one of the drivers failed to give way at the intersection.

A 55-year-old and 20-year-old have been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Traffic control is expected to be in place for about half and hour as crews make the area safe.

Fire firghters are using a hose to remove oil and grease from the road.

Nails are also being removed after being scattered across the road during the crash.