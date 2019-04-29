Two teams remain on top

WRAPPED UP: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player in round 4 BRL action at Eskdale Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round Four action from the BRL A grade competition provided a clearer picture of the team's that should feature in the finals in September.

In Saturday's action at Salter Oval the Hervey Bay Seagulls were challenging the Wests Panthers to move up the league ladder.

The Panthers won easily 48-4 after leading at half-time 22-4.

The Hervey Bay side started the season with a good win in a pre-season trial against Wallaroos and a strong performance in round one against Maryborough Brothers.

Since then the Seagulls have not gone on, losing their next three matches.

Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer believes his side gave the match away to Wests.

"We had a few of our middle players out which did not help,” he said.

"We beat ourselves by not starting the match well,”

"Credit to Wests they ran good lines which put them on the front foot,” Dwyer said.

Coach Fai Sami agreed with the assessment of Dwyer.

"There was a definite lack of concentration from our team,”Sami said.

"We just were not hungry enough to want the win,” he said.

Bundaberg Brothers again proved to have too much class for their opposition, defeating ATW 32-4.

The Bundaberg side along with Wallaroos remain undefeated in the competition having won three games each and having a bye.

It will be a highly anticipated match-up when they meet later in the season.

Maryborough Brothers returned home to Eskdale Park to play the Eastern Suburbs Magpies.

In an improved result from last round the Maryborough side lost 48-4 to the Magpies.

In front of a small crowd the home side did not stop trying and competed for the full 80 minutes.

Captain Nick Golusin led from the front but was unable to stop the class in the Magpies team.

Results from the A Grade Women's competition Tannum Sands proved too strong for the ATW side running out winners 16-10.

Past Brothers remained unbeaten when they beat Valley Roosters 32-0.

In the final match of the women's competition Wallabies were easy winners over the Hervey Bay Seagulls side 36-14.

BRL stops for the next two weeks due to the 47th Battalion Carnival and NRL Magic Round.

Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer will now turn his attention to the 47th Battalion carnival to be played on the Sunshine Coast next weekend.

"I really enjoy playing in that competition,” Dwyer said.

The football is at a different level and it is great to match it with players of a higher standard,” he said.

"Some of the teams have Intrust Super Cup players playing and it is a great way to gauge how you are going as a footballer,” Dwyer said.

The 47th Battalion carnival is a selection trial for the Central Crows team.

The Central Crows will play in the State Championships later in the season.

The first match ahs the Bundaberg men up against South West Country.

The women will face Central Highlands in their opening match.

Round five of the BRL will commence on Saturday May 18 with the three A grade matches to be played at Salter Oval.

ATW will battle the Hervey Bay Seagulls while Wallaroos will return from a three week break to attempt to keep their unbeaten run alive against Wests.

The final match of the round showcases the undefeated Bundaberg Brothers side up against the Easts Magpies.