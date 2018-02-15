Two-time champ Ferris to ride at Hervey Bay

THE BEST: Dean Ferris will compete at Hervey Bay Motocross Club on Sunday.

Nev Madsen

HE IS one of Australia's best riders, and on Sunday Dean Ferris will make Hervey Bay Motocross Club's Dunworan track his own.

The Kyogle product will be among the pro riders who will compete in the first round of the Airoh MX Series Sunshine State series.

It won't be the first time he's competed at the Fraser Coast - he's competed in the SSMX series for the better part of a decade - but it will be a chance for Ferris to show the region what he does best.

"I've been doing a lot of off-bike training during the off-season but this will be one of the first comps of the year,” Ferris said.

Ferris will use the opening rounds to build momentum for his tilt at a third MX Nationals title.

The SSMX series will include stages at Brisbane the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Warwick and Chinchilla.