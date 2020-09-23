Two to face Bay court on drink-driving charges

TWO people will face court for drink-driving after being stopped by police while driving on the Fraser Coast.

Officers from Howard Police Station were conducting patrols when they stopped a vehicle on Carkeet Rd in Toogoom about 4.30am on September 17 for the purpose of a random breath test.

The driver, a 66-year-old Toogoom man, allegedly registered over the legal limit roadside and as a result was transported to Howard Station where he returned a reading of 0.071.

He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 14.

Officers from Hervey Bay Police Station were conducting patrols when they stopped a vehicle on Boundary Rd, Wondunna at about 12.15am on September 19 for the purpose of a random breath test.

The driver, a 20-year-old Rockhampton woman, allegedly registered over the legal limit roadside and as a result was transported to Hervey Bay Station where she returned a reading of 0.069.

She was charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 14.