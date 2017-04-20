Two top 10 finishes for Hervey Bay's triathletes

HERVEY Bay's three School Sport Australia Triathlon Championships competitors finished among the top 12 athletes in the country.

Col Curry, Lochie Armstrong and Todd Baldwin represented Queensland at the Penrtih, New South Wales, event on Thursday.

Curry, who won the Australian Youth Triathlon Series title earlier this year, finished sixth in the junior competition.

Jackson Medway won in 37mins 28secs, with Curry just 1min 17secs behind.

Junior Boys Results pic.twitter.com/WlO3PCxaBv — Triathlon Australia (@TriAustralia) April 19, 2017

Armstrong's tenth was a fantastic result given he was one of the younger competitors in the intermediate field.

Almost a year to the day after he won the junior title on home soil, Armstrong mixed it with the best to be the third Queenslander home.

He finished just 1min 51secs behind West Australian Alex Davison.

Todd Baldwin leading from Lorcan Redmond on 2nd of 4 laps @SchoolSportAust #SchoolTriChamps pic.twitter.com/2QkuGbAxqO — Triathlon Australia (@TriAustralia) April 20, 2017

Baldwin tasted the lead in his last-ever national schools triathlon race.

The Hervey Bay competitor led the end of the bike leg and into the second transition, but he was quickly passed by NSW gun Lorcan Redmond.

Four national titles in a row, now equal with @Matt_Hauser's mark. @LorcanRedmond can break the record next year. https://t.co/4Hjcria10P — Matthew McInerney (@MMcInerney89) April 20, 2017

Redmond won his fourth-straight SSA Triathlon title to match Hervey Bay product Matthew Hauser's mark.

Baldwin finished 3mins 5secs after Redmond and was the fourth Queensland home.