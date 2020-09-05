Two-tower development still on cards for Bay

TWO TOWERS: A concept of the two towers planned to be built in Urangan.

TWO 20-storey towers are still on the cards for Urangan.

At its recent meeting, the council resolved to extend incentive approved to Anscape, giving the developer time needed to bring the large scale project online.

Preliminary approval was given to the project in 2017.

The towers would be built at 640-644 Esplanade, Urangan, will 64 metres high and accommodate 390 units.

The development would include high end retirement living, shopping areas, food outlets and healthcare services.

The development application says the towers are designed to complement nearby the Urangan harbour and tourist area.

The news of high rise towers in Hervey Bay has been met with mixed reactions in the past.

A Chronicle poll in 2015, after the current planning scheme was adopted, revealed 48 per cent of respondents "couldn't think of anything worse" than having high rises on the Esplanade.

31 per cent said they were happy with the news because it would be good for the local economy.

12 per cent supported high rise development, so long as Hervey Bay did not resemble to Gold Coast when development finished.

7 per cent said they didn't believe high rises in the Bay were a good idea.

While the height of the proposed towers may be of concern to some, the 64 metre height of the building is in accordance with the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme.

This does not meet the project will be approved.

TWO TOWERS: Urangan Harbour Master Plan Building Heights diagram. The proposed towers will be built in the dark blue area.

The Urangan Harbour Master Plan Building Heights diagram says the area in which the towers are to be built allows for developments of up to 80 metres.

Mayor George Seymour said development heights were an issue the council would be considering in detail as it reviewed the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme, which was adopted in 2014.

"We have recently commenced the review and we are looking forward to engaging with the community to ensure we create a new planning scheme that meets the needs and expectations of our communities across the Fraser Coast," he said.