Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Racing Integrity Commission officers are continuing their snap trackwork raids around the state. Picture: Darren England
Queensland Racing Integrity Commission officers are continuing their snap trackwork raids around the state. Picture: Darren England
Horses

Two trainers stood down in testing blitz

by Mark Oberhardt
27th Nov 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Toowoomba trainers have been stood down after a drug and alcohol screening operation by Queensland Racing Integrity Commission officers at morning track work.

About a dozen work riders, jockeys and trainers have been stood down or suspended around the state following snap raids by integrity officers in recent months.

In Toowoomba, the two trainers were stood down after screening positive in preliminary testing for prohibited substances.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

A QRIC spokesperson said one trainer made admissions to drug use, while another trainer screened positive to benzodiazepines and when breath-tested returned an alcohol reading in excess of the permitted .02 threshold.

Both were stood down pending confirmatory analysis.

It is policy not to name those stood down until the positives are confirmed by a second test and those involved front stewards.

Integrity officers have also conducted a sampling operation at Ipswich after receiving information a rider had allegedly avoided testing last week.

One work rider screened positive to methamphetamine and amphetamine and a second rider tested last week screened positive to tetrahydrocannabinol.

Both were stood down until the results of a second test are known.

More Stories

horse racing horses queensland racing integrity commission
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        premium_icon MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        News Family after family looked at their child’s abuser in court and described how the real-life bogey man had shattered their lives.

        Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        premium_icon Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        News Woman detained for allegedly taking photos of murder case witnesses.

        Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        premium_icon Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        News The arrest followed a complaint made to police

        Timeline revealed for sports precinct roads upgrades

        premium_icon Timeline revealed for sports precinct roads upgrades

        News The timeline for the upgrade to Woods Rd has been revealed