Two truck collision at Bruce Hwy intersection

Maddelin McCosker
16th Oct 2019 8:14 AM
Subscriber only

A GAS examiner was required at the scene of a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood an LGP tanker and another truck crashed at the intersection of Anglewood Rd and Ogmore Rd at 4.45pm, south of the Waverly Creek rest area.

All emergency services were notified of the crash, with two QFES crews on scene as well as paramedics from QAS.

Paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, two had no injuries and the third sustained minor injuries.

All three declined transportation to hospital.

Fuel and oil had leaked onto the road following the crash, and the Department of Main Roads was requested to assist with the clean up.

A gas examiner was also called to the scene to examine the LPG tanker for possible damage.

A tow truck was also called to the scene to help take the vehicles away.

QFES was at the scene of the crash until 7.15pm.

