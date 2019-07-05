Two truck crashes within hours on Bruce Hwy

HIGHWAY SMASH: The truck involved in the crash on the Bruce Highway near Bauple.

EMERGENCY service crews have been kept busy, called to attend two truck crashes on the Bruce Highway within the space of just a few hours.

The first happened when a truck reportedly jack-knifed on the highway about 8.45pm on Thursday.

A second truck was also involved in the incident.

Both lanes of the highway were affected by the crash.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.

She said no injuries had been reported.

Then, about 5.53am yesterday a truck rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Rd East and the Bruce Highway.

Both lanes of the highway were closed and a diversion was put in place at Bauple.

Two patients were being assessed, but no serious injuries were reported.