HIGHWAY SMASH: The truck involved in the crash on the Bruce Highway near Bauple.
Two truck crashes within hours on Bruce Hwy

Carlie Walker
5th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
EMERGENCY service crews have been kept busy, called to attend two truck crashes on the Bruce Highway within the space of just a few hours.

The first happened when a truck reportedly jack-knifed on the highway about 8.45pm on Thursday.

A second truck was also involved in the incident.

Both lanes of the highway were affected by the crash.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.

She said no injuries had been reported.

Then, about 5.53am yesterday a truck rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Rd East and the Bruce Highway.

Both lanes of the highway were closed and a diversion was put in place at Bauple.

Two patients were being assessed, but no serious injuries were reported.

bauple bruce highway craah fccrash tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

