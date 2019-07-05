Two truck crashes within hours on Bruce Hwy
EMERGENCY service crews have been kept busy, called to attend two truck crashes on the Bruce Highway within the space of just a few hours.
The first happened when a truck reportedly jack-knifed on the highway about 8.45pm on Thursday.
A second truck was also involved in the incident.
Both lanes of the highway were affected by the crash.
A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.
She said no injuries had been reported.
Then, about 5.53am yesterday a truck rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Rd East and the Bruce Highway.
Both lanes of the highway were closed and a diversion was put in place at Bauple.
Two patients were being assessed, but no serious injuries were reported.