Two men are due in court after being charged over drug-related offences in Urangan. Photo: File.
News

Two Urangan men charged over drugs

Shaun Ryan
9th Jun 2020 3:26 PM
TWO men will face a Hervey Bay magistrate on drug charges after two separate incidents in Urangan at the weekend.

In the first incident, police swooped on a South St property and executed a search warrant on Friday in relation to suspected drug activity at the address.

Police attended around 10am and found three men, aged between 26 and 49, at the address.

Officers searched the property and allegedly found drugs and drug utensils.

A 30-year-old man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

He is due in court on July 30.

In the second and unrelated incident, officers attended an address in Limpus St around 8.30am on Saturday morning.

It is understood officers allegedly spotted drug materials when speaking to a 55-year-old man.

After speaking to him, he was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils, among other charges.

He is due in court on September 17.

