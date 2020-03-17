Three taken to hospital following Bay car crash

The aftermath of a car crash at the intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads rd and Maryborough Hervey Bay road. Photo: Stuart Fast

The aftermath of a car crash at the intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads rd and Maryborough Hervey Bay road. Photo: Stuart Fast Stuart Fast

UPDATE: Three people have been taken to Hervey Bay hospital in stable conditions following a two car crash.

Queensland Police are directing traffic at the scene as of noon today with traffic backing up in both directions from the scene.

Queensland Fire Service are also at the scene with two tow trucks removing the damaged vehicles.

EARLIER: The intersection of Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd was the scene of a two vehicle car crash.

Ambulances were called to the crash at 11.20am and are currently assisting two patents.