36°
News

Two vehicle crash in Granville

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Inge Hansen
by

EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a two vehicle crash in Granville.

About 5.34pm the two cars collided at the corner of Bushnell St and Cambridge St.

No entrapments were reported.

Topics:  car accident emergency services granville two vehicle

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Remembering fallen officers

Remembering fallen officers

It has been 26 years since Senior Constable Richard Whatman was handed his badge beginning his career as a police officer.

VIDEO: Motorist flees car seconds before it burst into flames

A car burned at Main St, Pialba.

Firefighters are currently responding to an incident.

Meet the 13yo who has a job and does his own banking

Matthew Bone is one of Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest bankers.

He rode his bike to the bank to set up his very own bank account.

Teen blows double legal limit

He was pulled over for a Random Breath Test.

Local Partners