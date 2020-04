Police direct traffic at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Bideford St. Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

JUST before 4pm police were called to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Biderford Street Torquay.

Police were forced to direct traffic as Fire and Rescue and tow trucks cleared the scene.

It is believed that the occupants from both vehicle did not receive any injuries.

Police are continuing their investigations into the accident.