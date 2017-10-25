Two wet weather records broken and still a week to go

WE'VE still got another week to go and we've already broken two records for the wettest October.

We could add more rain to already high total rainfall with a few showers predicted this week.

So far Hervey Bay has had 427.6mm fall during the month.

This beats the last record back in 2005 when 204.0mm was recorded.

Maryborough has already had an impressive record-breaker with 440.4mm of rain so far which is the wettest October since 1949 when 392.5mm fell.

We can expect a mostly sunny week with showers clearing on Thursday, Saturday and next Tuesday.