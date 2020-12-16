Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women and a four-year-old girl have been struck by a car outside a school.
Two women and a four-year-old girl have been struck by a car outside a school.
News

Two women and child hit by car outside school

by Joe Attanasio
16th Dec 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two women and a child have been struck by a car in Quakers Hill this afternoon.

The car is believed to have collided with the trio at Mary Immaculate Primary School, on Barrier Road.

A 60-year-old woman is being treated at Westmead Hospital for a head injury and is said to be in a "serious condition".

Three people have been hit by a car outside Mary Immaculate Primary School. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Three people have been hit by a car outside Mary Immaculate Primary School. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A 35-year-old woman is currently being treated at the scene for "significant lower leg and hip injuries" and she will be transported to Westmead in a critical condition.

The child - believed to be a four-year-old girl - has been treated for soft tissue damage to her face and has been taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

It is not yet known how the trio came into contact with the car.

Originally published as Two women and child hit by car outside school

car accident crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Premium Content More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Weather Queenslanders are being warned to brace for the possibility of widespread thunderstorms following days of destruction in the southeast, with only the far southwest of...

        How you could get a free native tree from council

        Premium Content How you could get a free native tree from council

        News You could also be eligible to dispose of an invasive species at a council waste...

        REVEALED: Councillor’s move to scrap foreshore fence

        Premium Content REVEALED: Councillor’s move to scrap foreshore fence

        News The late motion has been added to the council agenda

        Major Bay road upgrade on the cards ahead of development

        Premium Content Major Bay road upgrade on the cards ahead of development

        Council News It comes after a $56 million dollar Bunnings development was announced