TWO women were caught drink driving in Hervey Bay over the weekend.

A 39-year-old blew 0.169 when she was pulled over by police on Hervey St in Scarness.

She was caught drink driving just before midnight on Friday.

The second woman was caught on Dayman St in Urangan at 2.45am on April 1.

The 25-year-old blew an alleged reading of 0.067.

Both woman will face court.