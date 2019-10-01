Police officer cut at Abbot Point protest

UPDATE 2PM: Police have charged two women over alleged protest activity at the Abbot Point coal terminal near Bowen this morning.

Officers from Bowen attended the scene about 5.30am and found two women who had allegedly locked themselves to a 200-litre drum of reinforced concrete.

QPS said a male officer was using a cutting tool to remove it when he suffered a minor cut to his left elbow.

He received first aid at the scene and returned to duty.

A 56-year-old woman from Highgate Hill and a 22-year-old woman from Moorooka were taken into custody and have been charged with trespass on a railway, obstructing a railway and contravene a direction.

They are expected to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on November 12.

"The police officer was immediately given medical treatment on the scene," the spokeswoman said.

"One thing is for sure, there was nothing safe or peaceful about the device used today.

"Everyone is entitled to voice their opinion, but we encourage people to do so safely, legally and without putting people in harm's way."

Queensland Police Service are yet to confirm whether the officer was injured.

A QPS media spokesman said two females had been arrested by police at the protest.

Charges are expected to be laid.

It is understood two of the protesters are a teacher and a refuge worker.

It comes just days after Burdekin MP Dale Last ramped up calls for harsher penalties in a crackdown on the radical activists he claims are causing Queenslanders to be "living in fear".

Mr Last has launched a petition to add pressure for his proposed amendments to the Criminal Code to be approved by parliament, saying the current state laws had not kept up with the economic impact of illegal protest action.