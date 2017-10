Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

TWO women have been treated for injuries after they were reportedly swept off rocks at Champagne Pools on Fraser Island.

The women, believed to be tourists aged in their mid 20s, suffered minor lacerations during the incident, which happened on Saturday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the women were transported to Gympie Hospital.