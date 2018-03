Two women were taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough.

TWO women have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Oakhurst on Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Oakhurst Dr after reports of a crash about 9.11am.

An elderly woman suffered lacerations to her leg.

The elderly woman and a woman in her 30s were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.