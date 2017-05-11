25°
Two-year-old airlifted from Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
11th May 2017 9:30 AM
Two were flown from Fraser Island overnight by an RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.
Two were flown from Fraser Island overnight by an RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

A TWO-year-old baby was one of two people airlifted from Fraser Island overnight.

A Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was first called to Happy Valley about 10.30pm after a 20-year-old man fell from a balcony at a residential property about 10pm.

He suffered suspected multi-trauma injuries from the fall.

The Bundaberg-based helicopter airlifted the man to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The helicopter was then immediately re-tasked to Orchid Beach at about 2.30am to airlift a two-year-old Rockhampton boy who was suffering breathing difficulties.

He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Post Your Ad Here!