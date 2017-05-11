Two-year-old airlifted from Fraser Island

A TWO-year-old baby was one of two people airlifted from Fraser Island overnight.
A Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was first called to Happy Valley about 10.30pm after a 20-year-old man fell from a balcony at a residential property about 10pm.
He suffered suspected multi-trauma injuries from the fall.
The Bundaberg-based helicopter airlifted the man to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
The helicopter was then immediately re-tasked to Orchid Beach at about 2.30am to airlift a two-year-old Rockhampton boy who was suffering breathing difficulties.
He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.