Two-year-old boy airlifted off Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
| 4th Jun 2017 11:41 AM
A two-year-old boy was airlifted off Fraser island on Saturday.
A two-year-old boy was airlifted off Fraser island on Saturday. RACQ LIFEFLIGHT

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy has been airlifted off Fraser Island with breathing difficulties.

The incident happened during a family holiday at Eurong.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene, initially treating the boy's existing asthma condition but the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue crew landed on the Eurong helipad just after 7pm on Saturday.

The boy was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment.

He was accompanied by his mother and a LifeFlight teddy bear.

It was the second mission the Bunderberg-based helicopter had completed from Fraser Island in less than 24 hours.

The first was an 18-year-old German tourist who suffered suspected neck and spinal injuries after hitting his head in shallow water at Lake Wabby.

