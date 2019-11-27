Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
News

Two-year-old hospitalised after suspected snake bite

Zachary O'Brien
27th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services responded to Wallaville late this morning to reports of a two-year-old who had been bitten by a brown snake.

The child was transported by road after paramedics were called to Wallaville just after 11.20am.

A QAS spokesman said the parents believed the child had been bitten on the foot by a small brown snake.

"She didn't show any symptoms of being bitten," the spokesman said, though said QAS paramedics transported the child to Bundaberg hospital as a precaution.

The child remains at Bundaberg hospital for observation.

qas queensland ambulance service snake bites wallaville
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        premium_icon MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        News Family after family looked at their child’s abuser in court and described how the real-life bogey man had shattered their lives.

        Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        premium_icon Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        News Woman detained for allegedly taking photos of murder case witnesses.

        Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        premium_icon Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        News The arrest followed a complaint made to police

        Timeline revealed for sports precinct roads upgrades

        premium_icon Timeline revealed for sports precinct roads upgrades

        News The timeline for the upgrade to Woods Rd has been revealed