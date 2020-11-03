Tyra Banks slammed for insensitive tweet

Tyra Banks has landed herself in hot water after tweeting about a “fun fact” that amounted to a lot of food waste.

Tyra Banks has landed herself in hot water after tweeting about a “fun fact” that amounted to a lot of food waste.

The supermodel explained how she loves ordering the same dish of food from multiple different restaurants and then judges which is the best one.

Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real! When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from? pic.twitter.com/N4XYj7nzVh — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 30, 2020

The tweet didn't sit well with fans who had to remind her that the world is currently going through a pandemic.

I had a panic attack about spending $23 on delivery the other night & have been dipping into savings to pay for groceries. I understand you did not have malicious intent with this post, but I hope you’ll understand why people are not responding positively. Americans are starving. pic.twitter.com/0uttsKm7ha — Lyn (@lyn_thewriter) October 31, 2020

A similar situation occurred this week when Kim Kardashian posted about her extravagant party on a private island with all her friends and family.

As she turned 40 this week, the beauty and fashion mogul said she was feeling "so humbled and blessed".

Kim flew all her family and friends to a private island.

To celebrate, she rented out a private island for a week of celebrations, including kayaking, swimming with whales and drinking cocktails, and took a group of pals and loved ones.

But Kardashian West has been met with fierce backlash, with dozens of commenters calling the reality star "tone deaf" and suggesting she'd endangered the lives of people around her.

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," the reality television star wrote in a tweet, sharing photos from the trip.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is #thisis40."

The exclusive week long party was attended by 40 lucky guests, according to gossip website TMZ.

Kim’s party was deemed ‘tone-deaf’ by fans.

Kardashian West's family members also shared their own photos from the luxurious jaunt, with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner writing: "locations a secret".

"Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would've told me we could have massive parties," one woman wrote on Instagram.

"Thinking about the masked server in the background of this 2nd photo, who is likely among many who risked their lives so that Kim Kardashian could have a birthday party," Priya Krishna, a New York Times food writer, said on Twitter.

"The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic," K Matt wrote on Twitter. "Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can't afford is beyond me."

"Girl this is not 40, this is $$ and Doctors. Stop spreading a false image and passing it off for #thisis40," another said.

"For my birthday I was sent a notice of unemployment I haven't seen my mom since March! Hopefully you're happy on your island of fun vacation," another wrote to the star on Twitter.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing their jobs … also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," another said on Instagram.

Originally published as Tyra Banks slammed for insensitive tweet

Why not donate a $1000 to several charities that feed and house people.



You can then compare notes on which ones treat people well with the few resources they have and then you can continue to donate to the charities until they all are no longer necessary. — Mo'time supports Black Lives Matter (@Crowtyme) October 30, 2020

You’ve talked about this before. Why do you keep bragging about wasting food while so many are going hungry or having to rely on food banks? Does it make you feel better about yourself in some way? — Inna Gadda Covida (@hoooliaaaa) October 30, 2020

For real? Yay! Go you! My kids are eating cold beans tonight, and me and my wife haven’t eaten for a few days... But go you! Your fun fact will keep us going until we can visit the food bank again!!! Hey at Christmas will you post a picture of burning presents I can show my kids? — Adam Rhodes (@AJRhodesWriter) October 30, 2020