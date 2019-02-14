Tyre expert set to re-tyre

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE: Casey's Tyre Service new owner Rubal Sharma, (front) with retiring owner Len Casey (back right) and his son Cameron (back left). The store's driveway service will remain under new ownership.

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE: Casey's Tyre Service new owner Rubal Sharma, (front) with retiring owner Len Casey (back right) and his son Cameron (back left). The store's driveway service will remain under new ownership. Alistair Brightman

LEN Casey first began retreading tyres at 13, while working alongside his dad.

Fast forward six decades and he is the go-to man on the Fraser Coast for all things tyres thanks to his successful business Casey's Tyre Service.

Aside from his family and orchids, it's the tyre industry which sets Mr Casey's heart on fire.

But, at 78, he will be focusing on just changing his own tyres as he enters retirement bliss.

Casey's Tyre Service has been sold to new owners, with Mr Casey to end his time there later this month.

The Maryborough shop opened in April 1976. By then, Mr Casey - a Ford enthusiast - already had 22 years of experience in the industry.

Hailing from Monto, he transferred to Maryborough in 1964. The move proved a true success as it's here he met his wife Pam, a nurse.

Casey's Tyre Service is known for its driveway service, with a handy team available to do the routine car maintenance work for you.

About 11 years ago, the business really bloomed thanks to it teaming up with Tyreplus and becoming a key dealer with the Michaelin Group.

"With the group, I achieved many overseas trips and at a gala dinner in Thailand in 2013, I was presented with a trophy in appreciation of 60 years in the tyre industry,” Mr Casey said.

"I have now completed 65 years working in the industry.”

Mr Casey has helped train many employees, including his son Cameron, who has worked at the shop for 33 years.

"I thank my many customers who have remained loyal to me and my business over the many years, these people I will truly miss,” he said.

"I will be remaining in Maryborough and hope to have a great retirement caring for my orchids and doing a few trips here and there.”

The new owner of Casey's Tyre Service, Rubal Sharma, is the same age Mr Casey was when he began the business - 34.

But will he stay there as long as Mr Casey? Only time will tell.