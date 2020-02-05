Tyrrell target told to ‘stay away’ from child’s house

Evidence at the hearing of former cop Gary Jubelin (right) has revealed how investigators in the suspected William Tyrrell abduction were split on their suspicions about Paul Savage (left).

The foster grandmother of missing child William Tyrrell told a neighbour to "stay away" from her house not long before her three-year-old grandson was abducted.

By 2017, that neighbour, 75-year-old Paul Savage, had become a person of interest in the investigation into William's disappearance.

Gary Jubelin outside Downing Centre courts in Sydney’s CBD on Wednesday. Picture: Richard Dobson

The details around Savage, who has never been charged over Tyrrell's disappearance, have been explored in minute detail during a hearing into allegations former detective Gary Jubelin illegally recorded conversations with him.

Jubelin, who left the NSW Police Force last year, has pleaded not guilty to four charges.

While a side issue to Jubelin's case, the Downing Centre Local Court gained a rare insight this morning into the unsolved William Tyrrell investigation that has spanned more than five years.

It also emerged that the strike force investigating the suspected abduction, formerly led by Jubelin, was split on whether Savage was actually responsible for taking William or not.

Savage lived across the road from the home of William's foster grandmother on Benaroon Drive in Kendall on the NSW Mid North Coast.

In an interview played to the court, Savage told police he could hear children playing and squealing on the morning William vanished while playing in his nan's backyard in September 2014.

He helped with the initial search for the missing toddler and walked up to a bush track near his house.

Missing three-year-old William Tyrrell in his Spiderman suit.

Savage then returned to his house to have a cup of tea while the search carried on outside.

The court hears that for months, detectives scrutinised the pensioner's movements, even planting a Spiderman suit on the route he walked each day to gauge how he would react.

In 2017, Jubelin and Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft interviewed Savage at Port Macquarie police station.

It emerged Savage had been making a "pest of himself" around William's foster grandmother.

The court heard it reached a point where the grandmother had to ask Savage, via his wife, to stay away from her home.

"You have been asked to stay away from the house where the child is abducted," Jubelin asked Savage during the interview.

"There is (William's foster mother and grandmother) and you, the only three adults who hear this child playing around the time he disappears.

"Can you see why we might be looking at you and thinking this is a bit strange?"

But Savage said he would never hurt a child.

"I have not in any way, shape or form set about to deliberately upset anybody," he said in teh interview.

"I have always stood by my wife and my family and I would've done anything I could to help this family."

Witness Paul Savage arriving to the inquest into the disappearance of William Tyrrell at Taree Local Court in Taree in August 22. Picture: Peter Lorimer/AAP

Jubelin also asked Savage about finding the strategically placed Spiderman suit on the bush track in 2017.

The court heard that one of the contentious issues is whether Savage saw the suit on July 26 and chose not to report it or didn't stumble across it until the next day, when he actually reported it to police.

The court heard surveillance police captured Savage stopping near where the suit was for 12 seconds on July 26.

In an intense exchange, Jubelin put it to Savage that he lied about the day he found the suit because he was involved in William's abduction.

Savage asked: "why would I bother lying? This is ridiculous."

Jubelin replied: "Because you're involved in what has happened to William and the Spiderman suit, you didn't know how to deal with it. "

The court heard the local postwoman in Kendall had previously taken out an apprehended violence order against Savage after he allegedly followed and harassed her.

Police search the area opposite the house in Bennaroon Drive, Kendall where William Tyrrell went missing. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Though Savage didn't fight the AVO or the allegations in it - including following the postwoman and turning up at her workplace crying - he told Jubelin it was "all lies".

Savage had also taken a covert police camera - that was meant to be hidden in a tree - after his daughter found it in 2016, the court heard.

However, the next time police came around to see him he gave it to them.

Det Sgt Beacroft, who worked on the case for more than two years, said after the interview, she didn't think Savage was who they were looking for.

"I expressed to Mr Jubelin that I didn't think he was responsible," she told the court this morning. "Mr Jubelin didn't agree with me."

The hearing continues.