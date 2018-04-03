Tyson rolls up his sleeves to help out

GREAT PRIDE: SES volunteer Tyson Hung believes more people should put their hand up to volunteer in their community.

FOR Tyson Hung, volunteering is about selflessly lending a hand to those who need it most, the feel good part was just a great side effect.

Since the 20-year-old first put on the bright orange jumpsuit in 2014, he has helped countless complete strangers during their most vulnerable moments.

From helping people after tornadoes tore through their homes or assisting with flood efforts, volunteering has given a lot back to Tyson.

"I really enjoyed getting out there and helping my community because it's who I am," he said.

"It really is the best way to get out there and meet the people.

"It was great being there for the people and I always try to get out there and help in any way I possibly can."

Tyson's not alone, with data revealing 72 per cent of young people on the Fraser Coast put their hand up to volunteer in their free time.

Despite the impressive number, Tyson said more people were needed in the SES.

"If there's anyone interested in volunteering, they should step up and show their interest," Tyson said.

"It's all free, all it takes is time and dedication.

"You can't just show up and leave, you really have to be dedicated to it."

"It really gives you a warm fuzzy feeling on the inside which is nice."

To find out more information on joining the SES, head to ses.qld.gov.au/volunteer