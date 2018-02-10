Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

U15s: We want to be the pride of the Buccaneers

GAME DAY: The under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers kick-off at noon.
GAME DAY: The under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers kick-off at noon. Contributed
Matthew McInerney
by

A SIX-goal win in their first Football Queensland Premier League game has Wide Bay Buccaneers' under-15s team poised to claim the mantle as the "Pride of the Buccs”.

The mantle is more of a season goal for coach Dale Paxton, who has overseen much of the squad in different rep teams in previous years.

Last year, many players involved in the squad combined to lead Wide Bay to the Queensland County Championships title.

"I guess the success of Wide Bay at that competition, the majority of those guys are in these teams,” Paxton said.

"We were confident the 13s and 15s would go well, but there's always that great unknown of the opposition.

"We have to the ability to contend with the NPL clubs, but the main focus is to keep improving.”

The Buccaneers beat Holland Park Hawks 7-1 in their season opener at Bundaberg's Martens Oval.

The big win sent Wide Bay straight to the top of the FQPL 15s table.

Bailey Paxton scored two goals, while Liam Brindley, Ethan Laskowski, Jai Lord and Cody Pym all scored one goal each.

They will look to replicate that form against the Sunshine Coast Fire today, a NPL team they beat in a pre-season friendly.

"I didn't tell the boys the Fire had won the comp when they were in the 13s and 14s age groups,” Paxton said.

"We're treating it as a proper game. We want to make a statement. We want to be the Pride of the Buccaneers.”

Topics:  fcsport wide bay buccaneers

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Business leaders call on govt to decide on mayor's future

Business leaders call on govt to decide on mayor's future

FRASER Coast business leaders have united to call on the State Government to make a decision on the future of mayor Chris Loft.

Bears set for their history-making season

FIRST GAME: Bears duo Kaitlyn Barton and Kirra Larson pressure a Waves opponent.

More than 100 players from six clubs will take the field.

Live music on the Fraser Coast

YOUNG TALENT: Catch Harley Meszaros at the Beach House Hotel.

Live music this weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Save our Schoolkids! Libby Trickett swings to support campaign

Libby Trickett swims with her daughter Poppy, 2. Picture: Peter Wallis

SHE’S one of Queensland’s greatest ever competitive swimmers

Local Partners

Out of sister's shadow

Inspired by her sister, Skye Zielke wants to show the world she can play Aussie rules too.

Manimal withdraws, Hervey Bay grappler set for Hex

NEW BOUT: Hervey Bay grappler Greg Atzori will now prepare to face Aidan Aguilera at Hex Fight Series 13 on March 23.

Greg Atzori will face Aidan Aguilera on March 23.

Firebirds take aim at Lightning ahead of new season

ON COURT: Madeline McAuliffe of the Lightning attempts to stop Caitlyn Nevins of the Firebirds during a Super Netball match between the Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning last year.

The Lightning caused a sensation by winning the title last year.