Uber is actively looking for drivers in Hervey Bay

WANT flexible hours and uncapped earning potential?

That's the benefits promised to those who becoming Uber drivers.

A public advertisement has been made by Uber, looking for drivers in the Hervey Bay region.

"Help riders get around town by using Uber and get the fares you make each trip paid weekly into your account," the ad, listed on Seek, says.

"Using the Uber app is a great way to earn cash on your schedule.

"The more you drive, the more you can earn."

The ad also mentions that having your own car is not a prerequisite.

"No car? No problem!" it says.

"Check out t.uber.com/marketplaceANZ for vehicle rental, leasing, and financing product offerings designed by third party providers specifically for ridesharing."

Requirement to become an Uber driver:

You're at least 21 years old

You have a 4-door vehicle

You have held a valid full driver's license in your state or territory for at least 12 months

You're listed as an insured driver for the vehicle you wish to drive

You're friendly and excited to earn money on your schedule!