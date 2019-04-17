Menu
The accused was an Uber driver on the Gold Coast. Picture: File photo/Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Crime

Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

by Greg Stolz
17th Apr 2019 11:06 AM
A GOLD Coast Uber driver has faced court charged with sexually assaulting a young female passenger after allegedly following her into her home.

The 25-year-old was charged with four counts of sexual assault and burglary after the alleged attack on a 21-year-old woman earlier this month.

Police alleged that after picking the woman up from Broadbeach and dropping her home about 2am on April 2, the accused followed the woman into the house through an unlocked door.

She allegedly fought off the accused during a struggle and other residents chased him out of the house.

The case was adjourned until May 16.



