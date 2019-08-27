Uber drivers on 'uneven playing field': Chamber boss

STRONG STANCE: Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Richard Kingston would oppose any push to bring Uber to the Heritage City.

UBER and taxi drivers need to work on a more even playing field.

That is the view of Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president, Richard Kingston.

Mr Kingston told the Chronicle he would not support any calls for Uber to be brought to the Heritage City.

Saying he was "not a big fan of Uber", Mr Kingston said the ride-share company needed to be subjected to stricter regulations.

"You talk to taxi operators in Brisbane, they say Uber is hurting them," Mr Kingston said.

"If Uber had to buy licenses and were under the same regulations, you would have a free market.

"But we don't, we have an uneven playing field."

Mr Kingston said he could not see the Maryborough economy supporting an alternative to taxis.

"Is there going to be enough business for those two services?" he asked.

He feared taxi drivers would be the one to suffer is competition became tougher.

"The person who has to pay for a license is the one who is going to be forced out," Mr Kingston said.

If Uber were to come to Maryborough, Mr Kingston said it would be a struggle for existing taxi businesses to keep up.

"They're taking away from the taxi industry. The taxi industry has paid money to have those license," he said.

"Taxis are regulated. Now Uber is coming in and taking their work away."