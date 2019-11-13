Menu
Crime

Uber driver’s scare on notorious street

by Pete Martinelli
13th Nov 2019 8:37 AM
UBER driver Humphrey Hollins has had a rude introduction to Manunda's most notorious property.

The driver and Westcourt property manager was allegedly nearly mugged and pelted with bottles outside the notorious Plaza Palms complex while waiting for a fare at 3.50am.

"I had no idea about the history of the place," said Mr Hollins, who had been driving an Uber for about two weeks at the time of the incident in August.

Uber driver Humphrey Hollins in Macdonnell St, Manunda outside Plaza Palms where he was assaulted. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Horrified by what he saw, he later visited the complex and spoke with tenants.

"They said they are paying $270 a week," he said.

"It's a huge scam."

Rubbish at Plaza Palms
Mr Hollins was stunned by the state of the former resort, approved as crisis housing with council approval in 2010.

"There is a total lack of maintenance whatsoever," he said. "There is rubbish everywhere; it is just disgusting."

Body Corporate Services has refused to comment about the property maintenance and Donna Cahill Cairns Property has not answered questions regarding the rent charged to Plaza Palms tenants.

