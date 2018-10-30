Uber is coming to Hervey Bay

AWAITING LAUNCH: Uber's Queensland state manager Alex Golden said thousand in the Fraser Coast region have already downloaded the Uber app.

AWAITING LAUNCH: Uber's Queensland state manager Alex Golden said thousand in the Fraser Coast region have already downloaded the Uber app. WILL OLIVER

RIDE-SHARING app giant Uber has announced its service will be available to use in Hervey Bay within weeks.

The rollout is part of Uber's major expansion throughout Australia, in which the ride-sharing service will simultaneously launch in 15 regional towns.

Uber uses a phone app to connect drivers to passengers, allowing people to make money by driving people around in their own cars.

Trip fares are automatically calculated and charged through online payment accounts.

Uber first launched in Australia in November 2012 and now operates in 23 towns, including all capital cities, servicing more than 3.8 million Australian users.

The impending arrival of the transport giant is set to create new job opportunities, with aspiring drivers encouraged to begin the application process now.

Uber's Queensland state manager Alex Golden told the Chronicle high demand was the reason behind the company selecting Hervey Bay as one of the new locations.

"For quite some time we have been getting a lot of interest," Mr Golden said.

"This can be seen by the fact that thousands of people have downloaded the app (in the Fraser Coast) to see if they can get a trip. "(Uber) is also a way for people to make a flexible income."

Referencing other regional towns where Uber is already operating, Mr Golden said the company's goal was to work complimentary to existing services rather than steal away business.

"What we've seen is that it can compliment what already exists," he said.

"For example, there are times during the week when there aren't enough options.

A quirky aspect of Uber is each individual driver has the ability to add something extra to their service - be it something as simple as giving away water or gum.

"There's all sorts of people that offer something different, making the experience fun," Mr Golden said.

"Comedians share their jokes, and some have set up a video game console in the back seat - people are quite creative."

An Uber Eats spokeswoman said the company did not have plans to introduce the food-delivery service to the Fraser Coast.