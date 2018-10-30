Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWAITING LAUNCH: Uber's Queensland state manager Alex Golden said thousand in the Fraser Coast region have already downloaded the Uber app.
AWAITING LAUNCH: Uber's Queensland state manager Alex Golden said thousand in the Fraser Coast region have already downloaded the Uber app. WILL OLIVER
News

Uber is coming to Hervey Bay

Annie Perets
by
30th Oct 2018 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIDE-SHARING app giant Uber has announced its service will be available to use in Hervey Bay within weeks.

The rollout is part of Uber's major expansion throughout Australia, in which the ride-sharing service will simultaneously launch in 15 regional towns.

Uber uses a phone app to connect drivers to passengers, allowing people to make money by driving people around in their own cars.

Trip fares are automatically calculated and charged through online payment accounts.

Uber first launched in Australia in November 2012 and now operates in 23 towns, including all capital cities, servicing more than 3.8 million Australian users.

The impending arrival of the transport giant is set to create new job opportunities, with aspiring drivers encouraged to begin the application process now.

Uber's Queensland state manager Alex Golden told the Chronicle high demand was the reason behind the company selecting Hervey Bay as one of the new locations.

"For quite some time we have been getting a lot of interest," Mr Golden said.

"This can be seen by the fact that thousands of people have downloaded the app (in the Fraser Coast) to see if they can get a trip. "(Uber) is also a way for people to make a flexible income."

Referencing other regional towns where Uber is already operating, Mr Golden said the company's goal was to work complimentary to existing services rather than steal away business.

"What we've seen is that it can compliment what already exists," he said.

"For example, there are times during the week when there aren't enough options.

A quirky aspect of Uber is each individual driver has the ability to add something extra to their service - be it something as simple as giving away water or gum.

"There's all sorts of people that offer something different, making the experience fun," Mr Golden said.

"Comedians share their jokes, and some have set up a video game console in the back seat - people are quite creative."

An Uber Eats spokeswoman said the company did not have plans to introduce the food-delivery service to the Fraser Coast.

fraser coast hervey bay uber
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion I've thought about killing those who raped me but I'm glad I didn't, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:47 PM
    Fraser Island cashes in on Harry and Meghan visit

    premium_icon Fraser Island cashes in on Harry and Meghan visit

    News It's big business being royal

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:51 PM
    Three car crash stops traffic

    Three car crash stops traffic

    Breaking Emergency services are cleaning up following a three car crash

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:27 PM

    Local Partners