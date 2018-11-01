Uber: Our drive market disruptor?

UBER COMING: Dial-A-Driver manager Jodie Kimber and driver Michael Rogers feel they have a different business model to Uber.

UBER COMING: Dial-A-Driver manager Jodie Kimber and driver Michael Rogers feel they have a different business model to Uber. Alistair Brightman

AS RIDE-SHARING app Uber prepares to carve out a slice of the local transport industry pie in the coming weeks, not everyone is welcoming the threat of a marketplace disruptor.

While local taxi operators remain tight lipped about the launch, the top boss of local driver service Dial A Driver feels the government has failed his business and his colleagues.

The controversial Uber versus taxi saga began when the company was launched in Australia in 2012.

A Hervey Bay Taxi spokeswoman said the business was dedicated to the local community and employed up to 100 people.

"Our drivers and owners are part of the local community and have been servicing the township and surrounding districts of Hervey Bay for the last 32 years,” she said.

"Hervey Bay Taxi Service is a part our local community and will continue to support and use the local network of businesses here in Hervey Bay.”

In Brisbane, taxi licences fell in value by 78 per cent in just three years after Uber was introduced into the city.

Local taxi drivers previously told the Chronicle of widespread fear Uber's expansion into regional Queensland would result in a loss of jobs, and some people's livelihoods.

Dial A Driver owner Robbie Braddock has been operating in the local area for decades and is reassured of his business' survival due to the different model.

"I am not 100 per cent against Uber launching,” he said. "Local taxis and our drivers have mandatory licences and insurances which are regulated and I would like to see Uber adhere to the same regulations and procedures.

As long as they don't start under charging and being ridiculous, I think our fare system will hold up.”

Mr Braddock thinks Uber will be a "fad” for three to six months before the market evens out.

"I think the government has let us down by allowing this to happen at all,” he said.

"Every new business is always going to affect you in some way but my business is always going to remain cheaper because we are a one-way fare.

"I call for local people to support the businesses in town who have been around for years.