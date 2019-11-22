Menu
Floyd Mayweather Jr Has been giving mixed messages on his boxing future.
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather says he is coming out of retirement

by Fox Sports staff writers
22nd Nov 2019 6:00 PM

FLOYD Mayweather Jr has taken to social media to claim he's coming out retirement next year.

The undefeated boxing champion retired from the sport back in 2017 after stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a mega-bout that generated more than four million buys on pay-per-view.

But on Friday afternoon, Mayweather (50-0) took to Instagram to with a simple message: 'Coming out of retirement in 2020.'

 

View this post on Instagram

Coming out of retirement in 2020

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

UFC President Dana White then echoed Mayweather's tweet on Friday by reposting a previous Mayweather post where the boxing legend claimed he was working with the UFC boss to "bring the world another spectacular event in 2020".

Mayweather was recently courtside at an NBA game with White, and claimed that something big was coming in 2020.

At one point, Mayweather was raising the idea of facing UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in another cross-sport boxing match.

 

 

The post came only a few days after he appeared to state that he was finished with boxing.

"I've got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth," Mayweather told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career."

The 42-year-old former five division world champion appeared in the ring on New Year's Eve when he travelled to Japan to take part in an exhibition bout, demolishing Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a round.

Mayweather said afterwards that he was open to the idea of doing exhibitions in the future.

"I'll still travel and do exhibitions," he said.

"I make great money doing exhibitions - between $10 and $30 million," Mayweather said.

"I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting."

boxing dana white floyd mayweather khabib nurmagomedov ufc
News Corp Australia

    Just In

