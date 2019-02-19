UFO seen hovering over Gympie region last night

A Glenwood man says he's seen what looked like a UFO hovering near the mountains last night.

COLIN Jones wasn't expecting to see much of anything as he gazed skyward while his dinner finished cooking last night, but the sight that greeted him was too amazing not to share.

Somewhere west of the Glenwood mountain range, hovering in mid-air about 30 degrees above the mountaintops, he spotted a solid, "cigar shaped” mass.

It stayed there for "about four or five” minutes, shining a "beautiful, bright silvery gold colour”, and appeared to be burning at one end as if propelling itself.

The 73-year-old said he's not absolutely sure what he saw was a UFO, but he knows without a doubt it was something he's "never seen before in my life”.

"I saw it as I was sitting down, and I kind of laughed to myself. I thought, 'UFO skeptics, explain this one',” Mr Jones said.

"I went back inside and got my binoculars, and I could see it very clearly. A couple of k's, maybe five k's west of the mountain range.

"One end of it appeared to be tilted up 20 degrees from the horizontal, and the other end was hard to describe, but very hazy. There was no fire, but it looked something like heat coming out of that end.

"There were no clouds in the sky, it was a beautiful time of the night after the sun went down behind the mountains.

"It definitely looked like something not of this world, but I suppose you can't prove it either way.”

As Mr Jones continued to watch the "quite beautiful sight”, what happened next "perturbed” him.

"It just started fading, it didn't move in any direction, it stayed where I was looking, but it just faded, faded until it was out of view,” he said.

"It was like it vanished.”

Mr Jones said he managed to keep his binoculars trained on the object until it was gone, but didn't manage to capture a photo.

He said he's curious to know whether anyone else in the area may have seen something similar.

"It's new to me, this,” he said.

"I turn 74 in April and I've never seen anything like this at all.

"Surely someone, somewhere saw this.”

If you saw something strange in the Glenwood sky at or around 6:40pm last night, let us know at joshua.preston@gympietimes.com or editor@gympietimes.com.