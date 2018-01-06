UFO sighting reported at Hervey Bay

THE truth is said to be out there, but could it be in our backyard?

As the world's science fiction television fans anticipated The X-Files's eleventh season premiere on January 4, a Fraser Coast woman revealed details of her own experience.

The image is, er, sketchy at best, though a Hervey Bay resident described the moment she saw an unidentified flying object - a UFO - at her house on Tuesday, January 2.

A sketch based on the eyewitness account of an unidentified flying object (UFO) near Hervey Bay, Queensland. Facebook/UFO Research Queensland

In a post uploaded to UFO Research Queensland's Facebook page on the morning of January 5, she described the appearance of a "crescent-shaped object about 2 metres above her roof".

"It was very dense, black, silent and still, then took off at high speed," the post reads.

The post calls for more information about sightings in Hervey Bay on or around January 2 to be added to their page.

It is not the first time sketches have been used to advertise UFO sightings.

These five Central Queensland sightings were described in October, 2017, while a further 21 were described here.

