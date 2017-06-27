UGLY DOGS: They're the Fraser Coast dogs we all adore

Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

IF these are the ugliest dogs on the Fraser Coast then we must have a population of super cute hounds.

Fraser Coast animals lovers shared photographs of their 'ugly dogs' after a shout-out on Facebook.

Pugs seemed to make a big appearance

Michael Cyndi Harding shared the most adorable photo of the family pooch smiling upside down.

"I think she is perfect in every way but others say she has a face only its mother could love," Michael said.

Elle Robinson thinks her Dolly is a supermodel.

Brooke Cozens showed off her baby Caesar the Neapolitan Mastiff.

We also had a little character hiding his bald spots with a costume.