UGLY DOGS: They're the Fraser Coast dogs we all adore

By
27th Jun 2017 10:48 AM

IF these are the ugliest dogs on the Fraser Coast then we must have a population of super cute hounds. 

Fraser Coast animals lovers shared photographs of their 'ugly dogs' after a shout-out on Facebook. 

Pugs seemed to make a big appearance 

Michael Cyndi Harding shared the most adorable photo of the family pooch smiling upside down.

"I think she is perfect in every way but others say she has a face only its mother could love," Michael said. 

Elle Robinson thinks her Dolly is a supermodel.

Brooke Cozens showed off her baby Caesar the Neapolitan Mastiff. 

We also had a little character hiding his bald spots with a costume. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dogs fcanimals fraser coast