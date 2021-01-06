Ugly graffiti gone: How you can help police catch offenders

Ugly graffiti scrawled outside a home on the Esplanade has been covered with paint.

But police are asking members of the public to first report the damage caused by graffiti in the hopes of bringing offenders to justice.

Images of the graffiti on the wall outside the Urangan home have been shared on social media as the public reacted to the damage that had been done.

Sergeant Lindsay Judson said there was no record of the graffiti attack being reported to police and said often the damage caused to private property by tagging went unreported.

He said often the public felt the evidence wasn’t there for police to be able to catch an offender.

Sgt Judson urged the public to make a report, because even if an offender couldn’t be caught immediately, often with CCTV footage or enough time, crimes could be linked if the graffiti was reported.

“We can match the tags that are being done to individuals,” he said.

“We may not have an offender today, but in six months’ time we do.”

Sgt Judson said graffiti came at a high cost to the community, costing private citizens money to repair the damage and costing ratepayers money when it came to graffiti left on public property.

He urged private citizens to report graffiti damage online or by calling Policelink in 131 444.